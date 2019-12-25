UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Birth Anniversary Celebrated In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:22 PM

Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated in Hyderabad

The people of Hyderabad and its adjoining districts Wednesday celebrated the birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ):The people of Hyderabad and its adjoining districts Wednesday celebrated the birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah like other parts of the country.

Various schools, colleges, non-governmental organizations as well as district chapter of political parties had arranged various programmes including seminars, quiz and debate competitions as well as rallies to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In this connection, Qasim Rangers and district administration Hyderabad taken out a joint rally under the theme "Shukriya Jinnah" from Shahbaz Building which after marching the routes terminated at State Bank Building.

The rally jointly led by Sector commander Qasim Rangers Brigadier Khursheed Ahmed, Wing Commander 43 Wing Qasim Rangers Lt: Colonel Malik Shoaib Iftikhar and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro was attended by large number of the citizens, officers of the district and Police departments as well as social workers.

The participants of the rally renewed pledges to follow the principles of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make the country stronger in all direction so that the dream of the leaders of Pakistan Movement come true.

The speakers also highlighted the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders and vowed to continue struggle for achieving the goals of development, progress and prosperity of the country.

