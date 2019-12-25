UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Birth Anniversary Celebrated In KP With National Enthusiasm

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

Like other parts of the country, birth anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with fervor and enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, birth anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with fervor and enthusiasm.

Functions were held in all the major cities of KP where speakers paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam who through his political acumen carved out a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Special events were also held in various schools wherein speaker highlighted the different aspects of Quaid's life, his personality and struggle for the liberation of Muslims.

They also urged people to follow his footprints and make his golden principals part and parcel of their lives.

PTV and Radio Pakistan also aired programs in connection with the day while newspapers published special supplements to pay glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday.

Pakistan academy of Letters also arranged an event on Quaid birthday. Participants discussed the matchless contribution of father of the nation and stressed young generation to work for the prosperity of the country keeping in view the image of a true Muslim as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

