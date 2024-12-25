Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Army Zindabad Movement, Larkana district organized a rally on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, which reached in front of the press club Larkana through different routes of the city, where the participants raised the national flag and banners.

They also raised slogans in favor of Pakistan Army, on this occasion central leaders Khalil Ahmed Jafri, Munir Ahmed, Riyaz Hussain Kalhoro, Gulshan Abbasi, Hafeezullah Kalhoro, Mazhar.

Ali Barro, Zafar Ali Abbasi, Ghulam Fareed Khoso and others said that today the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with enthusiasm in every corner of the world, including Pakistan, on this day we have to resolve that we By following the philosophy of faith, unity and organization, the fathers of the nation will stand by the side of the Pakistan Army and defend the borders of the country and give a befitting reply to the enemy, as well as eliminate poverty, inflation and unemployment from the country. Will fight hard for it.