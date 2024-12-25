Quaid - E-Azam Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Zeal.
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Army Zindabad Movement, Larkana district organized a rally on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, which reached in front of the press club Larkana through different routes of the city, where the participants raised the national flag and banners.
They also raised slogans in favor of Pakistan Army, on this occasion central leaders Khalil Ahmed Jafri, Munir Ahmed, Riyaz Hussain Kalhoro, Gulshan Abbasi, Hafeezullah Kalhoro, Mazhar.
Ali Barro, Zafar Ali Abbasi, Ghulam Fareed Khoso and others said that today the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with enthusiasm in every corner of the world, including Pakistan, on this day we have to resolve that we By following the philosophy of faith, unity and organization, the fathers of the nation will stand by the side of the Pakistan Army and defend the borders of the country and give a befitting reply to the enemy, as well as eliminate poverty, inflation and unemployment from the country. Will fight hard for it.
Recent Stories
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals2 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest2 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes3 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah3 minutes ago
-
Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.3 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day13 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over abuse of powers13 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation43 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab52 minutes ago