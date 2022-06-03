UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Colony Searched During Operation

The police on Friday launched a search operation in Quaid-e-Azam colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Dhmyal police station, said a police spokesman

He informed that on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Dhamyal police conducted operations in the area.

During the operations, 77 houses were searched, data of 6 tenants was collected; while some 20 suspects were questioned, he added.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted, under National Action Plan, in different areas of the district to uphold the rule of law.

