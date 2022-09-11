Quaid-e-Azam conference held at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council organized the "Quaid-e-Azam Conference" in collaboration with the "Daira" literary organization on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah's death anniversary here Sunday.

The conference was presided over by the chairman of the Daira literary organization, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, and the Arts Council Director, Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing the conference, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that if the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam were followed, Pakistan would not have been divided.

"By following the teachings of the founder of Pakistan, the problems and difficulties of the present day could be resolved", .he added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said in his address that Quaid-e-Azam fought for the rights of the Muslims of the Sub-continent based on a two-nation ideology.

Pakistan emerged as an independent state under the leadership of the father of the nation, for which the nation paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the father of the nation's death anniversary reminds us of a great leader who gave a motto to the scared and desperate Muslims of the subcontinent. Eminent lawyer Muhammad Iqbal advocate said that Quaid-e-Azam had declared urdu as an official language of the country.

He added that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had instructed all government institutions regarding the national language.

Ehsan Kabaria, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Fayyaz Kayani and other speakers addressed the conference and highlighted the contribution of the Quaid-e-Izam Muhammad Jinnah to the Muslims.

Recitation of the Quran and prayers for forgiveness were also performed to repose the soul of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A large number of people participated in the conference.