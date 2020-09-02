Quaid-e-Azam considered strong Air Force vital for Pak defence

Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a special love for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who considered it vital for security and defence of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a special love for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who considered it vital for security and defence of the country.

Despite his poor health, Quaid-e-Azam had visited Royal Pakistan Air Force (RPAF) school, Risalpur in Nowshera district on April 13, 1948 as first Governor General of Pakistan where he addressed an impressive ceremony attended by RPAF officers and cadets.

He highlighted the importance of a strong air force for the newly created Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947 on world map.

RPAF School, Risalpur was the only military training institute of the country that was visited by Father of the Nation after creation of Pakistan.

In March 2017, PAF academy Risalpur has been named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who was the first Muslim Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force.

In his landmark inclusive and foresighted address, Quaid-e-Azam laid great emphasis on establishment of a strong air force for security, protection and defence of Pakistan's airspace.

Quaid-e-Azam said, "there is no doubt that a country without a strong Air Force is at the mercy of aggressor. Pakistan must build up her Air Force as quickly as possible." The great Quaid further said, "It must be an efficient Air Force second to none and must take its right place with the Army and the Navy in securing Pakistan's defence." Senior Defence Analyst and former Secretary Security ex Fata, Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah while talking to APP said that Quaid-e-Azam towering personality, immense love and inspiring address had served as a beacon of strength for the PAF.

He said the Quaid's dream of making the PAF second to none, did not take long time to become a reality and today a strong PAF was before the nation that proved its power in 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars.

The nation has expedited preparations to celebrate 56th Defence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 6th September on Sunday.

On this day, floral wreath on the graves of receptions of Nishan-e-Haider including Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) would be laid at Swabi. A smartly turned out contingent of armed forces would present guard of honour to the celebrated warrior of Kargil Conflict.

The people and civil society would pay visit to the residences of the martyrs of armed forces to pay homage to their supreme sacrifices for defence of the motherland.

Recalling PAF role in 65 War, Brigadier Mahmood Shah said PAF had broken back of the enemy and inflicted colossal humans and material losses to the aggressor.

He said PAF has adopted aggressive and courageous approach against the enemy besides provided the much needed aerial support to the ground forces of Pakistan during 1965 war.

"The superiority in numbers did not decide ground and air battles rather better training, high moral, leadership skills, indomitable courage and fighting spirit are deciding factors in winning or losing wars," the eyewitness Brigadier of 65 war said.

He said PAF officers and jawans had demonstrated exemplary courage, leadership qualities, unmatched valour, bravery and has played outstanding role in protection and defence of Lahore, Sargoda, Sialkot, Qasur and Azad Kashmir.

Squadron Leader MM Alam has made history when he shot down two enemy hunter aircraft and damaged three others on 6th September. He destroyed five more enemy hunter aircraft in less than a minute on 7th September, which was unprecedented in the history of Air Force in the world.

Flight Lieutenant Imtiaz Ahmad Bhatti and Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmad Rafiqui had thwarted nefarious designs of the enemy on Halwara and destroyed several enemy's aircraft.

Squarden Leader, Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed has fought bravely in 65 war and embraced Shahadat for defence of the motherland.

Squadron Leader Sajjad Haider has displayed an exceptional leadership, indomitable courage and flying skills in the operations against enemy during the said war.

The attitude of squarden leader Sajjad Haider both on ground and in the air was exemplary in the entire operations and his heroic performance in battlefield was a role model for young fighters pilots.

Brig Mahmood Shah said the shooting down of two Indian warplanes inside LOC one fell in Azad Kashmir and other in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir besides capturing of an Indian Pilot on February 27, 2019 has again proved the highest standard of professionalism and strength of the PAF.

He said the unity exhibited by the nation after Indian air strike on Balakot in February last year has remembered the spirit of 65 War.

He said the February 27, 2019 successful action of the PAF has clearly testified that our armed forces were fully capable to give a befitting response to India in case of any misadventure by it.

He said PAF was the pride of nation and has made our defence impregnable.