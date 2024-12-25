Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrates With Enthusiasm & Unity In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sukkur IBA University celebrated Quaid-e-Azam Day with great fervor and enthusiasm here on Wednesday, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for his remarkable contributions to the creation of Pakistan.

The event, held on the university campus, brought together faculty, staff, and students in a spirit of unity and respect.

The celebration began with a solemn acknowledgement of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and leadership. The event highlighted the principles of integrity, dedication, and perseverance espoused by the great leader. It served as a reminder of the ideals that continue to guide both the institution and the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed heartfelt admiration for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and emphasized the importance of upholding his vision in every sphere of life. “Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings are a beacon of light for us.

It is our duty to instil his values in our students and ensure they contribute positively to society, said the Vice Chancellor

The highlight of the event was a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing collective joy and gratitude. The cake was shared among all members of the university community, from children to faculty and staff, including officers, drivers, gardeners, and janitorial personnel, emphasizing the university's commitment to inclusivity and equality. This gesture reflected the values of togetherness and mutual respect that Quaid-e-Azam championed throughout his life.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge by the university community to work diligently for the progress of Pakistan, embodying the principles of unity, faith, and discipline. Quaid-e-Azam Day at Sukkur IBA University stands as a testament to the institution’s commitment to fostering patriotism and upholding national values.

