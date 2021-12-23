Quaid-e-Azam day celebrations starts at NPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A week-long celebrations on Quaid-e-Azam Day commenced here at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Nazria e Pakistan Council (NPC), Fatima Jinnah Park on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A week-long celebrations on Quaid-e-Azam Day commenced here at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Nazria e Pakistan Council (NPC), Fatima Jinnah Park on Thursday.

A book titled "Pakistan a Divine Gift" by Engr. Dr. M. Akram Shaikh was unveiled here at NPC.

Chairman NPC Mian Muhammad Javed presided-over the ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Eminent scholars including Ijaz Rahim, Irfan Jameel and Aqeela Asif shed light on the book. The conference was moderated by Anjum Khaleeq, NPC.

Chairman NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said that a photographs exhibition of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be arranged. He said that a milli "Mushaira" would be held in connection with Quaid Day celebrations.