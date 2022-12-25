UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Day To Be Celebrated Countrywide On Dec 25 With Full Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :All are set to celebrate the 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Sunday) across the country with pledges to uphold his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The whole nation is busy in the preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation with traditional zeal and fervor by paying rich tributes to him for his untiring struggle, sagacity and leadership that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Public and private departments will hold a variety of events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

The national flag will be hoisted on major government buildings throughout the country on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regard to rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and the upholding of democracy.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) arranged a special ceremony on December 22 (Thursday) to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony was presided over by noted literary person Dr. Ehsan Akbar while Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Yusuf Aziz, Jabbar Mirza, and Professor Dr.

Fakhar-ur-Islam were the special guests at the occasion.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold special programs on December 25 (Sunday) at Pakistan National Heritage Museum.

A prestigious opening ceremony featuring vibrant performances will also be held at the Heritage Museum Hall, Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Screening of video documentaries on Quaid-i-Azam will also be shown at the Pakistan National Monument Museum.

Nazariya Pakistan Council has also arranged essay writing competitions in connection with the Youm-i-Quaid celebrations in which students of different educational institutions participated and exhibited their extraordinary oratorical skills.

Islamabad Cycling Association will arrange Cycle Race on December 24 (Saturday) around F-9 Park (Bolan Gate) on the main roads.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true and upright leader whose devotion and committed efforts resulted in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He with his leadership qualities and his vision changed the map of the world. The new generation should make Quaid-e-Azam their role model and follow his principles.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Shaoor will arrange hiking at Trail 5 followed by a discussion on Quaid's life on Sunday with the purpose to highlight the vision of the founder of Pakistan in a unique way. While Bazeecha Trust will also mark the day by arranging special functions on Sunday.

365

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Cycling Progress Bolan December Sunday Muslim All Government Race Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm ..

At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm Across US - Reports

52 minutes ago
 Sanjrani urges nation to shun differences for pros ..

Sanjrani urges nation to shun differences for prosperity

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terr ..

UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terrorism, arms proliferation

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to China provided n ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to China provided new guidance for bilateral rela ..

53 minutes ago
 Man killed over land dispute

Man killed over land dispute

53 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of ..

Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of Quaid for progress, prosperit ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.