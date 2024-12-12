Quaid-e-Azam Embodied Discipline, Integrity In Truly Practical Way: Sadia Rashid
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Sadia Rashid on Thursday said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah embodied discipline and integrity in a truly practical way.
Through his leadership, principles, and character, he not only inspired the nation’s pursuit of freedom but also imparted vital life lessons. Sadia Rashid said this while sharing her views at the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly meeting in Karachi.
The event, held at the Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium in Madinat-al-Hikmah, was titled "Quaid-e-Azam: A Practical Example of Discipline."
General Secretary of the Pakistan Historical Society, Prof. Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed was the chief guest of the event.
Sadia Rashid further said "Quaid-i-Azam's leadership taught us that a divided nation can never achieve progress. She said that for a nation to develop, unity, faith and discipline are essential.
She said that it was crucial to incorporate the principles of Quaid-i-Azam into your life—value time, embrace honesty, and foster discipline."
"If we adhere to these principles, nothing can prevent Pakistan from advancing on the path of development, she said and added that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was deeply inspired by Quaid-e-Azam's character and philosophy, and he made punctuality a cornerstone of his life.
"
Prof. Dr Jafar Ahmed said: "Nations are shaped within schools, where the process of nation-building truly begins. Quaid-e-Azam stands as the greatest figure for the Muslims of the 20th century, having achieved the creation of Pakistan through legal arguments".
He emphasized that the core principles of a disciplined society are humility, self-confidence and tolerance. The essential values of discipline—modesty, self-reliance and tolerance—were embodied in his leadership.
There was a perfect harmony between Quaid-e-Azam's words and actions, marked by unity, which elevated him to the status of a distinguished leader, respected even today, he said adding that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said established a valuable tradition through the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, offering children a chance to participate in an assembly-like experience.
"As you grow and eventually take on leadership roles, you will remember the contributions of Hakim Mohammed Said and Sadia Rashid in your lives," he added.
Young speakers from various schools paid heartfelt tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam. The event concluded with students from Hamdard Public school and Hamdard Village School reciting Dua-i-Said.
