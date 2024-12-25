Quaid-e-Azam envisioned of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent: Amjad Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, expressed his heartfelt message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday, said,"Today, on December 25, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with devotion and respect. This day serves as a reminder of the great leader's sacrifices, determination, and courage".

Barrister Malik highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He added that Quaid-e-Azam taught us to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Under his leadership,Pakistan became a free and sovereign homeland, where people could cherish their rights and freedom.

He further emphasised that "as Pakistanis,we must adopt Quaid's guidance and philosophy of life to move the country further along the path of progress. Quaid-e-Azam’s message was not only political, but also provided with a moral and collective framework", he added.

On this significant day, Barrister Malik urged the nation to pledge to implement Quaid-e-Azam's vision through their actions. "We will make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country, as Quaid-e-Azam wished," he prayed.