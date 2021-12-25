Quaid-e-Azam envisions an independent state for Muslims: Raja Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent and made it practical in the form of Pakistan.

He said this as a special guest at a photo exhibition and cake cutting ceremony organized by the Punjab Arts Council in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The exhibition featured more than 100 rare paintings on the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his struggle for the attainment of Pakistan, as well as portraits of Quaid-e-Azam by renowned artist Farhana Ali.

Rashid Hafeez further said that according to the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam, making Pakistan a welfare state was one of the government's top priorities.

"For the development of Pakistan, we need to follow the words of the father of the nation, "work, work and only work", he said.

Addressing the function, Naheed Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam was one of the world's great leaders; he united the Muslims of the subcontinent on a platform to achieve independence. Therefore, it is the duty of every Pakistani to contribute to the country's development according to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the Primary purpose of the exhibition was to acquaint the new generation with the deeds of Quaid-e-Azam.

'Thanks to the great struggle of Quaid-e-Azam, today we are breathing in the open air, adding there is no greater blessing in the world than freedom", he added.

At the end of the ceremony, a birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also cut on the occasion.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the exhibition.