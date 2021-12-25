UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Envisions An Independent State For Muslims: Raja Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

Quaid-e-Azam envisions an independent state for Muslims: Raja Rashid

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent and made it practical in the form of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent and made it practical in the form of Pakistan.

He said this as a special guest at a photo exhibition and cake cutting ceremony organized by the Punjab Arts Council in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The exhibition featured more than 100 rare paintings on the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his struggle for the attainment of Pakistan, as well as portraits of Quaid-e-Azam by renowned artist Farhana Ali.

Rashid Hafeez further said that according to the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam, making Pakistan a welfare state was one of the government's top priorities.

"For the development of Pakistan, we need to follow the words of the father of the nation, "work, work and only work", he said.

Addressing the function, Naheed Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam was one of the world's great leaders; he united the Muslims of the subcontinent on a platform to achieve independence. Therefore, it is the duty of every Pakistani to contribute to the country's development according to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the Primary purpose of the exhibition was to acquaint the new generation with the deeds of Quaid-e-Azam.

'Thanks to the great struggle of Quaid-e-Azam, today we are breathing in the open air, adding there is no greater blessing in the world than freedom", he added.

At the end of the ceremony, a birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also cut on the occasion.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rashid Independence Sunday Muslim From Government Top

Recent Stories

Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media ..

Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media Project

53 seconds ago
 UK Government to Have Emergency Meetings With Bigg ..

UK Government to Have Emergency Meetings With Biggest Energy Suppliers Monday - ..

54 seconds ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Sili ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Silicon Valley - Reports

56 seconds ago
 18 criminals held, contraband seized

18 criminals held, contraband seized

57 seconds ago
 6th CNS open shooting championship kicks off

6th CNS open shooting championship kicks off

4 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrated amid tight security arrangeme ..

Christmas celebrated amid tight security arrangements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.