Quaid-e-Azam inspires entire globe through his charismatic & visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah inspired the entire Globe through his charismatic and visionary leadership by getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent in which millions of people are breathing freedom today.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Parliamentary Secretary and MNA Sheikh Yaqoob urged the countrymen to reaffirm on Quaid day that we would devote our energies in individual and collective capacities for the betterment of Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that our great leader Quaid-e-Azam led the struggle that resulted in the creation of an independent country for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent. He termed following the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline as the best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Founder of Pak British Arts Forum Dr. Younus Amin said that on this day, a glistening appeared on the horizon which led the world toward prosperity. "Now we have to pledge and to follow the words of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah. We have to strengthen the nation through Unity, Solidarity and Faith and to discourage Nepotism, Favouritism, Bribery and corruption with Iron hands", he added.

He said that Qaid-e-Azam has done a great favour to Islamic Umma, Thanks to gracious Allah and him.

Prof. Dr. Danish Peshawar University quoted the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam that "You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed -- that has nothing to do with the business of the state." He said that we got this homeland after great sacrifices and should give value to this independent country, where we live freely.

Director DEVCOM Munir Ahmed said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great, dedicated and visionary leader. He successfully mobilized the Muslim of sub-continent for their rights.

"We should follow the path of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for achieving progress and prosperity in the country," he added.

The nation will celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday with a renewed pledge to follow his vision and work hard for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, which came into being, after his great political struggle.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.