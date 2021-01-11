UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship: Boys Athletes Team Of Sahiwal Division Declared Best Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:29 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship: Boys athletes team of Sahiwal Division declared best team

Boys athletes team of Sahiwal Division was declared a best team of Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship and won six gold medals out of seven, on Monday

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Boys athletes team of Sahiwal Division was declared a best team of Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship and won six gold medals out of seven, on Monday.

Provincial Secretary for sports DG Sports congratulated the winning team, says a press release.

According to details, Ali Ahmed of Sahiwal Division got first position in 10.

06 seconds Bilal Miran secured first position in 200 meter and Ahmed Saeed Randhawa bagged first position in the 400 meter race in 49.40 seconds.

In the first 4x100 and 4x400 relay races, Sahiwal Division won the first position, in long jump, Ansar Abbas got first position for Sahiwal Division and won gold medal.

At the end of the competitions, Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti congratulated the winning team and distributed gold medals and cash prizes among the winning players.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Sahiwal Gold Best Race

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

31 minutes ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

31 minutes ago

Premium packages for UFC Fight Island Triple Heade ..

31 minutes ago

US House Democrats Introduce Article to Impeach Tr ..

1 minute ago

Portugal Sets Record for Single-Day COVID-19 Fatal ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon's Largest Christian Party Fears Protractio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.