Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship: Boys athletes team of Sahiwal Division declared best team

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Boys athletes team of Sahiwal Division was declared a best team of Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Championship and won six gold medals out of seven, on Monday.

Provincial Secretary for sports DG Sports congratulated the winning team, says a press release.

According to details, Ali Ahmed of Sahiwal Division got first position in 10.

06 seconds Bilal Miran secured first position in 200 meter and Ahmed Saeed Randhawa bagged first position in the 400 meter race in 49.40 seconds.

In the first 4x100 and 4x400 relay races, Sahiwal Division won the first position, in long jump, Ansar Abbas got first position for Sahiwal Division and won gold medal.

At the end of the competitions, Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti congratulated the winning team and distributed gold medals and cash prizes among the winning players.