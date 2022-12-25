Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah: A great leader who changed world geography through matchless democratic struggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the only leader of the 20th century, who changed the world geography through a peaceful democratic and legal struggle besides receiving praise from across the borders due to his matchless services for Pakistan.

Stanley Wolpert, a renowned US academics, historian and writer while praising Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his famous book 'Jinnah of Pakistan' published in 1984 said, "few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three." Likewise, Mrs. Vijay Lakshmi Pundit, a prominent figure and Nehru's sister remarked, "If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided." These popular statements reflect the fact that it was only Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who bravely fought the case of Muslim nationhood in India and won it purely through a democratic struggle and constitutionalism.

The international experts had made a praiseworthy endeavour to sum up different aspects of the life, personality and leadership qualities of the great Quaid, who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent i.e Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years of adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Pakistan Resolution had set a clear direction for the Muslims of subcontinent and Quaid-e-Azam. The great Quaid had reorganized All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of the British India including NWFP (now Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) to mobalize people and students of the province for accomplishment of his mission for Pakistan.

He also visited the historic Islamia College, Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

The legendary Quaid was highly impressed by the patriotism, commitment and devotion of its students for Pakistan besides ICP's building domes, lush-green lawns and majestic architecture.

In 1945, Mr. Jinnah had received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him Rs8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement.

The students and MSF assured him to present 8,000 committed educated workers when he came again to this great alma-mater.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador said that the arrival of legandary leader committed to a cause of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent had moved people of KP, who decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

He said the KP's people had showed an immense love for Quaid-e-Azam as evident of AIML's highest number of seats won by it in 1946 elections.

"After that historic victory nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Ambassador Manzoor said a sea of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam had arrived from across KP and erstwhile FATA to see few glimpses of their beloved leader when he came here in 1945 and later as first Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948.

He said the spirit and enthusiasm of people was historic as this ancient city had been beautifully decorated with national flags hoisted atop of all major buildings and vehicles wearing a festive look.

The great Quaid also paid his last visit to ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948 and presented glowing tributes to services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

"I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan." Reminding the students, the great Quaid said, "we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with a high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.

" He advised the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, solid academic background and devote themselves towards studies. "Remember your government was like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it," he told students.

Ambassador Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam's speech to students of ICP was historic and that any goal could be achieved in life by strictly adhering to it.

The great Quaid had laid great emphasis on education and constructive criticism on the government for the sake of improvement and reformation rather than making point-scoring for political and personal gains.

The great Quaid knew that students were future builders of Pakistan and that was why he made repeated visits to ICP despite his hectic engagements and poor health condition.

Following a gap of one year, the Government had established University of Peshawar near ICP in 1949 in line with the Quaid's vision.

Mr. Jinnah's love for ICP could be judged from his historic will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in which he declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul islam Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property. Later, the Quaid Trust paid Rs10.81 million in different instalments to ICP.

The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of Jinnah Residential Quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

Quaid-e-Azam had also an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as First Governor General of Pakistan, he addressed a Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948 .

During his historic address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains and maliks from all tribal districts, he highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of tribesmen in completion of his mission for Pakistan.

He laid great emphasis on education and social economic development of the tribesmen. He considered quality education especially technical education, science and technology as prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

He also visited historic Khyber Pass and Landi Kotal in Khyber tribal district where he met with tribal people, elders and Maliks. Tribal maliks presented many gifts including goat, rifle, turban, cap etc to the charismatic leader.

He told tribesmen that Pakistan has now been created and great responsibility rested on them to work tirelessly for its progress and development.

Ambassador Manzoor said the great Quaid had foreseen that problems of tribesmen could only be addressed by equipping students with the ornament of education and, "today after the passing of 75 years of Pakistan, we have now realized how much education was important for tribesmen." Meanwhile, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like others provinces of Pakistan celebrated the 146th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm on Sunday.

National flags were hoisted on top of all major government and private buildings while walks, seminars and declamation contests were held besides cake cutting ceremonies.

In his message on the occasion of Quaid e Azam birthday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged people to play their active participatory role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan by strictly following the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah ie unity, faith and discipline.

He said "we have to serve our country with full dedication and professional commitment to make it economically prosperous." Earlier, the day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of his departed soul.