This was the takeaway from a book launch ceremony for bureaucrat-scholar Dr. Saad S. Khan’s new book titled Quaid e Azam: Daulat, Jaedad aur Wasiyat organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a multi-dimensional personality and even after 73 years of his death, fresh research provides new angles to see his magnificent personality. This was the takeaway from a book launch ceremony for bureaucrat-scholar Dr. Saad S. Khan’s new book titled Quaid e Azam: Daulat, Jaedad aur Wasiyat organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan at Karachi.

Addressing the event, the author Saad S. Khan pointed out that a look at the houses, flats, plots, agricultural property, and stock investments of Quaid e Azam, we see him as an astute investor, a lover of nature and of flowered gardens, and as an icon of financial integrity. These aspects of Quaid e Azam’s personality were never adequately studied before.

Renowned scholar Dr. Jaffar Ahmad said that book is more important for the various questions it raises than its content alone. Another retired bureaucrat and historian Dr.

Kalimullah Lashari said that the book has made a milestone achievement on the study of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Dr. Fatima Hassan gave a review of the main contents of the book that has earthed much startling information especially on the litigation on Jinnah property in the decades following his death and the disposal of his property through his last will. Shakeel Khan said that the book has dispelled the impression that bureaucrats do not work on history and literature.

The meeting concluded with the speech of the Chief Guest, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqi, who spoke on the book as well as on the author Dr. Saad Khan, who he said was an outstanding civil servant, an established author, and historian, and a gentle family man. Siddiqi said that officers like Saad Khan are the pride of the nation. He also said that the book is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of South Asia.

The event concluded with the presentation of bouquets to the speakers and a group photograph with the author.