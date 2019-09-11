UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Never Compromised On His Principles: Speaker National Assembly

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:12 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always remained steadfast whenever he faced any difficulty and never compromised on his principles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always remained steadfast whenever he faced any difficulty and never compromised on his principles.

Paying tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the Quaid also never imposed his decisions on others.

"Quaid-e-Azam remained steadfast on the principles of discipline, freedom, democracy, rule of law and social justice," he added.

In a message on the occasion of the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed on September 11, he said the guiding principles of the Quaid were faith, unity and discipline.

The challenges faced by Pakistan could be countered by keeping unity in our ranks, he added.

The speaker said the success of Quaid-e-Azam was a unique occurrence in the history of the nations and he achieved it by strictly following his principles and observing non violence.

Asad said, "We can pay glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam by following his principles. The anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam reminds us that we have to complete his mission of a strong and better Pakistan."Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri in his message said the exemplary principles of Quaid-e-Azam and his immense leadership abilities could not be forgotten.

"We have to pledge that we will overcome challenges and make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country," he added.

