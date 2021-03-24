Quaid-e-Azam portraits exhibition held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The students of Fine Arts Department, Peshawar University on Wednesday arranged portrait exhibition of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Governor House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman visited the exhibition and praised students for transforming their deep love to father of nation in paintings and their skills being exhibited in pictures and portraits.

The exhibition was organized by Fine Arts Department of Peshawar varsity in connection with Pakistan Day.