Quaid-e-Azam' s enduring legacy honored by PM AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In a gesture of deep respect, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Wednesday honoured Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birthday, acknowledging his enduring legacy and vision for a prosperous Pakistan.

In his special message with a private news channel, he praised his remarkable leadership and reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, adding that Quaid's unwavering commitment to his principles is globally recognized and his timeless lessons of unity, faith and discipline continue to inspire and guide the people of the Sub-Continent to this day.

His legacy serves as a beacon, illuminating the path forward and reminding us of the importance of these core values in our personal and collective lives, he added.

He also emphasized the strong bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, stating that their relationship remains unbreakable despite challenges.

"As we honour Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmir cause and our solidarity with the people of Kashmir," he added.

"Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable and our shared history, culture and values are a source of strength and inspiration for our people," he mentioned.