Quaid-e-Azam Showed Us Path To Make Pakistan Strong, Sovereign State: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani, paid homage to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary.
In his message on Wednesday, the minister highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts for the freedom of Muslims and stressed that his life continue to serves as a beacon of guidance for the nation.
Sher Ali Gorchani highlighted that the greatness of Quaid-e-Azam lay not only in his political insight but also in his principles and vision.
He said, "Quaid-e-Azam showed us the way to build a strong and sovereign Pakistan."
The minister further stated that Quaid-e-Azam always emphasized the principles of welfare, justice, and equality for his people. "Following his philosophy, we must make better use of our national resources, including minerals," he added. "On this day, we pledge to utilize Pakistan's natural resources in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision."
