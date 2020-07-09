Quaid-e-Azam solar plant generates Rs 2.44 bln profit: Dr Akhtar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant generated Rs 2.44 billion profit which was 37 percent higher than last year's earning.

According to official sources, the provincial minister expressed satisfaction and pleasure and termed it a success of the Energy department.

He maintained that the profit was generated due to effective administrative measures and matchless surveillance.

He added that the solar plant generated 7.6 percent more electricity than the target, set by NEPRA. The profit generator from the solar plant belonged to masses and it would be spent on them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was guardian of the national exchequer, he added.