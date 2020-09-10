Quaid-e-Azam stressed equal rights for women: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rai has said that the Quaid-e-Azam was a strong advocate for woman equality and he wanted equal rights for them in Pakistan

In a statement issued on the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she said that the woman community makes major part of society and no nation could make progress without involving women in the development process.

She said that the Quaid-e-Azam also supported this segment and stressed protection of their rights. He always gave importance to the advice of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah during creation of Pakistan.

Firdous Rai said that the Quaid-e-Azam wanted due representation of women in all sectors so that the community could be involved in national mainstream. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also following in footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam and taking various steps for empowerment of women.