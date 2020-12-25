Quaid-e-Azam strongly believed in religious freedom, rights to minorities: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak on Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strongly believed in religious freedom and provision of complete rights to minorities, During his visit to Catholic and Saint Mary Church, along with MPA Waseem Khan Badozai and CPO Mahboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner felicitated the Christian Community on Christmas Festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak on Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strongly believed in religious freedom and provision of complete rights to minorities, During his visit to Catholic and Saint Mary Church, along with MPA Waseem Khan Badozai and CPO Mahboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner felicitated the Christian Community on Christmas Festival. While talking to citizens, he said that constitution of Pakistan gave complete liberty to minorities to exercise their religious rituals. "It is constitutional duty of administration to provide security and peaceful environment to minorities", he maintained, adding, "the country's constitution guaranteed equal rights to minorities".

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to develop country on model of State of Madina. All the citizens enjoy complete religious liberty in Pakistan. He, however, expressed concerns over denial of rights to the people, hailing from different religions, in India. The incumbent government of Pakistan exposed the fascist face of India.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mahboob Rasheed also spoke and stated that foolproof security was provided to Churches across the district. On this occasion, Leo Rodrick Paul, Suhrab Younis, Father Perveze and Father Farhan and others were also present.