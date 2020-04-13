UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni To Start Home Delivery Dastarkhwan During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:29 PM

Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni to start home delivery Dastarkhwan during Ramadan

Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association will start Ramadan Dastarkhwan from 1st Ramadan to facilitate the deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association will start Ramadan Dastarkhwan from 1st Ramadan to facilitate the deserving people.

According to General Secretary of QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor on Monday, under the program initially around 300 persons including 50 deserving families in QAU's nearby areas and on duty university security staff would be facilitated.

He said the initiative was taken two years ago, but this year home delivery would be ensured in view of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He requested the general public to be part of this noble cause.

