Quaid-e-Azam University Delegation Visits Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A 51-member delegation comprising students and faculty from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, visited the Parliament House as part of an academic tour.
According to a press release, senior Senate officials warmly welcomed the delegation and facilitated the visit.
The group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Upper House.
They showed great interest in the statues of prominent politicians and the historical photographs on display.
In the Banquet Hall, the delegation received a detailed briefing on the Senate's working procedures, legislative process, and its role in national governance. They later visited the Senate Hall, where officials further explained the importance of the Senate's functions and its contributions to the country's democratic system.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Senate officials for their hospitality and the informative session, describing the visit as both memorable and educational.
