Quaid-e-Azam University organized peace walk to condemn Jafar Expeess incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A peace walk was organized at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad on Tuesday to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express tragedy.

The event was arranged by the National Institute of Psychology, Quaid-e-Azam University.

A large number of students from various departments participated in the Peace Walk.

The students expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims of terrorism.

The students carried banners and placards with slogans such as "March 11, a Black Day" and "We stand united."

On this occasion, the students emphasized the importance of national unity and harmony. During the Peace Walk, the students expressed their strong condemnation and anger against the perpetrators of terrorist acts in Balochistan and those who facilitate them.

The participants of the Peace Walk demanded strict action against terrorists and their facilitators.