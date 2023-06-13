Quaid-e-Azam University students explore Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising 54 members from the Quaid-e-Azam University, school of Political and International Relations on Tuesday embarked on an enriching visit to Parliament House, accompanied by esteemed faculty members.

The delegation received a warm reception from senior officials at Parliament House, setting the tone for an insightful experience.

The highlight of their visit was a captivating tour of the Senate Museum, where the delegation delved into the historical significance of the Upper House. They were treated to a thought-provoking documentary that showcased the evolution and milestones of the Senate throughout history.

Immersed in ambiance of the museum, the delegation displayed a profound interest in the sculptures of distinguished politicians and the captivating array of historical images that adorned the premises.

Deepening their understanding of the parliamentary process, the students later had the privilege of witnessing the proceedings of the Upper House.

The delegation keenly observed the deliberations and exchanges, gaining firsthand insight into the democratic decision-making process.

Expressing their appreciation, the delegation conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the officials for their informative briefing on the intricacies of Parliament House and the warm hospitality extended to them. The visit served as a valuable opportunity for the students to broaden their knowledge and nurture a deeper appreciation for the democratic institutions that shape the nation's governance.

This visit to Parliament House marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students from the Quaid-e-Azam University, providing them with a unique perspective on the political landscape and inspiring them to become future leaders in the field of politics and international relations.