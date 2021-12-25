(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Nations that forget or ignore the teachings and guidelines of their founding fathers are often doomed to disaster and end up as failed states. There is an urgent need for our youth to read and understand the principles, ideals, values and vision of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and ensure that we achieve and have for all times to come "Jinnah's Pakistan".

From an early age Jinnah displayed a remarkable interest in the life and conditions around him. The small world around him was the object of his interest and public events were the books he studied. At the young age of 16, he left for England to establish commercial connections in London but later he enrolled himself at the Lincolns Inn and began preparing for the Bar. He was called to the Bar at 21 and in the same year he returned to India.

Jinnah worked until his last breath, he was a true leader due to which he is still regarded as one of the best nationalist and political influential, who reshaped the map of the world.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the outstanding leader and a visionary statesman created this nation state of Pakistan by legal and constitutional means, with the power of the pen, speech and vote. To understand Pakistan, the reasons which led to its creation, what Pakistan stood for and was intended to accomplish, one has to understand Jinnah.

Jinnah always spoke in favour of equality, fraternity, human rights, minorities' rights, justice, freedom, integrity and fair play. He very clearly stated that Pakistan was not going to be a theocratic state as islam demands from us tolerance of other creeds and we welcome the closest association of all those who are willing and ready to play their part as true and loyal citizens of Pakistan.

He possessed a remarkably clear mind and an abundance of commonsense, which is the most uncommon of qualities. Even those who disliked or disagreed with his convictions acknowledged and applauded him for maintaining the highest traditions at the Bar. He always kept away from the heat of controversies, intrigues and squabbles.

The abilities which led him to success in the legal world also suited a political career. Being endowed with qualities, such as a heart fired up by great fervour and sincerity, a clear vision and intellect, he was destined to play a prominent part in politics. With unusual powers of persuasion, luminous exposition, searching arguments and a sound judgment, he earned for himself an enviable reputation as a great debater.

Quaid-i-Azam was fond of students and loved them immensely. He always exhorted them to study hard. "Without education", he said, "All is darkness, seek the light of education". In particular, he was most attached to the Aligarh Muslim students.

In fact, in his will, he left the entire residue of his property worth millions of rupees to be shared by the Aligarh University, Sind Madressah and Islamia College, Peshawar.

Addressing the Punjabi Muslim Students Federation at Lahore on October 31, 1947, Jinnah said: "Pakistan is proud of her youth, particularly the students who have always been on the forefront in the hour of trial and need. You are the nation's leaders of tomorrow and you must fully equip yourself by discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of you. You should realise the magnitude of your responsibility and be ready to bear it." Jinnah placed great importance on the youth and gave his advice to students on several occasions. At a public meeting in Dhaka on March 21, 1948, he said: "My young friends, students who are present here, let me tell you as one who has always had love and affection for you, who has served you for ten years faithfully and loyally, let me give you this word of warning you will be making the greatest mistake if you allow yourself to be exploited by one political party or another.... Your main occupation should be — in fairness to yourself, in fairness to your parents, in fairness to the state - to devote your attention to your studies." In a message to the All Pakistan Educational Conference in Karachi on November 27, 1948, Jinnah said that the education policy in Pakistan must be moulded on lines suited to our people, consonant with our history and culture, and having regard to modern conditions and vast development that has taken place all over the world.

He said, "What we have to do is to mobilise our people and build up the character of our future generation. In short, this means the highest sense of honour, integrity, selfless service to the nation and sense of responsibility, and we have to see that our people are fully qualified and equipped to play their part in the various branches of economic life in a manner which will do honour to Pakistan." In a reply to the civic address presented by the Quetta Municipality, Jinnah said: "We are now all Pakistanis - not Baloch, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on, and as Pakistanis you must feel, behave and act and you should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else."Pakistan from its inception lacks any kind of political institution to select and train its political leadership. The main political parties except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have transformed into family dynasties thus acquired a status of absolute monarchy, where no political training or activity is neither exists nor supported.

It is a high time for Pakistan to develop a system of government which can steer the nation in right direction.