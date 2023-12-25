Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated at a ceremony held at Bahawalpur Arts Council here.

The ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized by Bahawalpur Arts Council. A cake for celebrating the birth anniversary was also cut in the ceremony.

It was attended by intellectual, academician, writer, poet and president of board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Prof-Dr.

Aslam Adeeb and other intellectuals including Prof-Dr. Nawaz Kawash, Prof-Dr. Muzammal Bhatti, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, Aijaz Tawakkal, Ghulam Hussain, Syed Tanseerul Hassan, Masood Sabir, Afzal Jahangir, Hafiz Utban and others.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They said that due to the efforts of the Founder of the Nation, we got a separate country. They stressed the need to adopt guidelines given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve goals of progress and prosperity.