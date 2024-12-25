Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam was celebrated here in Kohat with a commitment to follow the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline aiming country’s progress and development.

Various events were held in different schools to mark the day with fervour.

The events were participated by officers of the education department, teachers and students

The speaker highlighted the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali, unity, faith, and discipline.

The students were advised to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam and play their role in the development of the country and the wellbeing of the nation.

The events ended with the resolve that the nation would join hands and play a role in building for bright future of the motherland.

APP/azq/mds/

