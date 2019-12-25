The birth anniversary of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with zeal and national spirit across Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The birth anniversary of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with zeal and national spirit across Balochistan on Wednesday.

The day was started by recitation of Holy Qurani and special prayers were offered in mosques and special programs was arranged to shed light on the great leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's life.

Various programs including flag hoisting ceremonies were organized to pay rich tribute to Founder of the Nation Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which were attended by Deputy Commissioners, Frontier Corps officials, high level officials and all segment of the society including traders, intellectuals and a large number of students in respective areas of Balochistan including Chaman, Loralai, Nushki, Kharan, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar and other areas.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan is a great country and we all should play important role for construction and development of our country.

He expressed these vies while addressing at flag hosting ceremony organized by Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) at Ziarat Residency to celebrate the birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Wasim Ashraf, IG FC Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah Major General Nadeem Anjum, provincial ministers including Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer, Mir Zia Ullah Longove, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Zamark Khan Achakzai, Saleem Khosa, member of provincial assembly (MPAs), senior officials and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Quoting Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's statement, 'if we go right path we could cope facing challenges to the country', he said we should act upon advice and golden principle of Quaid-i- Azam for betterment of the country.

Jam Kamal said youth are our asset and they have builder of state in future, saying enemies are wanted to destabilize the country we should be united against conspiracies and would foil their nefarious design for stability of country.

Addressing at the ceremony, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said country along with Balochistan would put towards durable development for prosperity of people, adding nation founder Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had utilized his capabilities for existence of Pakistan and it would be put on track of progress by utilizing precious mineral resources in right direction.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to make as Islamic Welfare State through following of golden principle of Founder of the Nation Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under the leader ship of Prime Minister Khan.

He said it was our responsibility to play their due role for interest of the motherland and stability of it.

Qasim Suri said Kashmir is part of Pakistan and Pakistan would support Kashmir at each platform of International Organization till achievement of the Kashmir under diplomatic.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC) Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah said security forces would not hesitate from sacrifices for improving law and order situation in the country.