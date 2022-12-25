SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birthday cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Government Murray College Sialkot here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Shams Malik, Principal Government Murray College Sialkot Prof. Dr Muhammad Nawaz, President PPLA Prof. Irfan Rauf Butt, Prof. Shahid Chouhan, Prof.

Shahbaz Haider, Prof. Qaiser Razzaq and Prof. Nadeem islam Sulehri participated in the event.

The participants appreciated the great services and efforts of the Father of the nation for the Muslims of subcontinent.

They said that by following the principles of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (unity, faith and discipline), we could successfully face the difficulties and challenges in life.