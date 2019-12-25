(@FahadShabbir)

As else where in the country the birthday of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also celebrated in ATTOCK with a renewed commitment to follow the vision and golden rules of founder of Pakistan to make the country a developed and welfare state

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :As else where in the country the birthday of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also celebrated in ATTOCK with a renewed commitment to follow the vision and golden rules of founder of Pakistan to make the country a developed and welfare state.

In this connection, Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said the best way to pay homage to Quaid Azam was to adhere his vision. Pakistan was a great gift of him as we got this country under his dynamic leadership, he said and added no greed or fear could hinder him from achieving his goal.

Meanwhile, the Christian community of Attock celebrating their religious festival Christmas in a colorful environment.

The ceremonies were held at Saint Peter Church , Biblical Church and UP Church here.

All the churches were beautifully decorated with Christmas trees, bells and colorful buntings.

The ceremonies were attended by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, DPO Shahzad Nadeem, Member District Human Rights Shireen Aslam, public representatives and other government officials. They shared Christmas greetings with the Christians. Priests led the church services which were devoted to peace and fraternity among different communities living in the country.