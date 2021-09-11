Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Saturday organized an event to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Saturday organized an event to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event was attended by among others the social, religious, political minorities, educationists, traders of the region.

Glowing tributes were paid to the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam in the ceremony. Quran khawani was also held and special Dua was made for the departed soul of the Quaid. Qari Muhammad Naeem, Shafiq Paracha, Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Javed Memon, Farooq Memon and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Qari Muhammad Naeem said that Pakistan came into being as a result of Two Nation Theory. He said that the Muslims of the sub-continent got Pakistan under the inspiring leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam by raising the slogan 'there is no god on earth but Allah'.

Speakers said that the whole nation paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their sacrifices adding that there was a need for all of us to follow the teachings of the Quaid.