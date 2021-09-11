UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam's Death Anniversary Marked In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

Quaid-e-Azam's death anniversary marked in Sukkur

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Saturday organized an event to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Saturday organized an event to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event was attended by among others the social, religious, political minorities, educationists, traders of the region.

Glowing tributes were paid to the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam in the ceremony. Quran khawani was also held and special Dua was made for the departed soul of the Quaid. Qari Muhammad Naeem, Shafiq Paracha, Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Javed Memon, Farooq Memon and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Qari Muhammad Naeem said that Pakistan came into being as a result of Two Nation Theory. He said that the Muslims of the sub-continent got Pakistan under the inspiring leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam by raising the slogan 'there is no god on earth but Allah'.

Speakers said that the whole nation paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their sacrifices adding that there was a need for all of us to follow the teachings of the Quaid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah God Muslim Event All

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

9 minutes ago
 September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans ..

September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved - Harri ..

1 minute ago
 Wasim, Haris determined to perform for Pakistan

Wasim, Haris determined to perform for Pakistan

1 minute ago
 19,288 more persons get anti-COVID jabs

19,288 more persons get anti-COVID jabs

1 minute ago
 Fire Occurs at South African Thermal Power Plant N ..

Fire Occurs at South African Thermal Power Plant Near Johannesburg - Operator

7 minutes ago
 Six new patrolling posts to be established in Fais ..

Six new patrolling posts to be established in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.