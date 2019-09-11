(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday held a seminar "Quaid ka Kashmir" at the PTI Punjab Secretariat to observe the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Addressing the seminar, PTI Additional General Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam for his struggle and sacrifices for the country.

He said there was a dire need to transform Pakistan into a state as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam, adding that the nation should follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam for progress and prosperity of the country.

The PTI worker, students, teachers, members of civil society and others attended the seminar.