Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's efforts to achieve independence for the Muslims of the Subcontinent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's efforts to achieve independence for the Muslims of the Subcontinent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam.

Quaid-e-Azam's call to action united the Muslims to struggle for a separate Muslim state because he was well aware of the Hindu tactics to treat Muslims as third-grade people, said Pakistan Movement veteran Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry while talking to APP here.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had dedicated his life to ensuring that the Muslims had their own state, adding that it was he who realized Allama Iqbal's idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Quaid-e-Azam worked day and night for his mission of a separate homeland for the Muslims and he got success, he added. Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded the idea of Two Nation Theory before the British Indian government and demanded a homeland for the Muslim nation.

On many forums, the Quaid-i-Azam convincingly presented the Ideology of Pakistan on the basis of Islamic way of life. He mentioned Jinnah's speech on August 11, 1947, calling them milestones in terms of policy-making and stressing their significance as guiding principles for Pakistan even today.

He said that in order to achieve the Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, we need to stand united. He also spoke passionately about the personality of Quaid-e-Azam, both as a statesman and a parliamentarian.

He said that the biggest trait of Quaid as a parliamentarian was his credibility which made him an unprecedented example in international politics. Riaz Ahmad urged studying the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his determination and passion through which he inculcated hope in the people to create Pakistan.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline should be our guiding principles in countering the problems. He said that the part and parcel of the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline was to respect the governmental offices.

The Pakistan Movement veteran also spoke on various aspects of Jinnah's struggle to achieve Pakistan in the wake of great opposition by the Hindu Congress and the British Indian government.