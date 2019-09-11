UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam's Leadership Was Acknowledged By The World: Chief Minister Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Quaid-e-Azam's leadership was acknowledged by the world: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was considered one of the most important leader in the world, saying new Islamic state was made possible on map of the world due to dynamic efforts of Quaid-e-Azam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was considered one of the most important leader in the world, saying new Islamic state was made possible on map of the world due to dynamic efforts of Quaid-e-Azam.

In a massage on the occasion of 71st death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the Muslims of Subcontinent get united under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and achieved independent homeland for themselves.

Paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, he said the Quaid-e-Azam's principles were based on unity, faith and discipline which have significance in the present era.

The Chief Minister said today is the day of renewal of our pledge that we would play our responsible role with sincerity and to act upon on the principles of Quaid-e-Azam for ensuring durable development of the country.

He prayed for the blessing of the soul of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stability of the country.

