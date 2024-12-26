Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam’s Legacy Highlighted; Wisdom, Foresight For National Progress Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Former Advisor to the President, Dr. Farooq Adil on Thursday shed light on the intricate interplay of history, leadership, and lessons learned from the past, stressing the need for nations to embrace wisdom and foresight in their pursuit of progress.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founding father, here at the Turkish Embassy, he remarked that major events, capable of reshaping history and geography, do not occur spontaneously. “Nature orchestrates them, and great leaders emerge to fulfill their roles before departing, leaving legacies that guide nations toward their destinies,” he said.

Dr. Adil reflected on the post-independence struggles of the subcontinent, noting the initial sentiment of resorting to force to repel colonial powers. “From Siraj-ud-Daulah to Tipu Sultan and the War of Independence in 1857, every armed resistance distanced us from our goals,” he explained.

Dr. Adil credited Allama Iqbal for resolving these ideological conflicts. “Iqbal reminded us of the Prophet’s teaching that wisdom is the lost heritage of believers.

He emphasized the need to adapt while staying rooted in faith,” he said, highlighting Iqbal’s transformative address at Allahabad, which outlined the necessity of breaking free from colonial and imperialist traditions and focusing on proactive, constructive efforts.

“Among all, it was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who truly grasped Iqbal’s vision and turned it into reality,” Dr. Adil added. He hailed Quaid-e-Azam as the leader who equipped the Muslim community with the power of dialogue, reason, and democratic action. “Quaid-e-Azam taught us that the sharpness of the tongue, backed by logic and intellect, surpasses the might of swords. He showed us that the power of the vote outweighs the strength of weapons,” Dr. Adil remarked.

Dr. Adil concluded with a powerful lesson from history, emphasizing the strategic use of intellect and democratic tools. “Whether it’s Pakistan, Turkey, or Palestine, success lies in knowledge, reason, and the power of the vote. Emotional reactions without planning lead to failure, as history has repeatedly shown,” he remarked.

