Quaid-e-Azam’s political struggle, a guiding light for today’s politicians: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the political struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a guiding light for the politicians of the country.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had firmly believed in the rule of law and his entire political struggle against colonialism was within the confines of the then laws,” he said while speaking during a television talk show of a private news channel.

The minister suggested that the peaceful struggle was the best option to bring change in the law in a democratic system.

To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken notice of incidents involving “snatching of the nomination papers” of the aspiring candidates.

Internal communication between the Prime Minister's Office and the Establishment Secretary was a routine matter, the minister said while responding to another query.

Solangi asserted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an autonomous institution and empowered to take action in case of irregularities.

He urged the people to keep trust in the institutions and called for focusing on the country's real issues.

The minister said all Pakistanis were needed to contribute to the national development.

It was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by its elected representatives, he said, adding “The sooner everyone moves in that direction, the better it will be for everybody.”

