UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam's Principles Essential For Uplifting Country: Balochistan CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Quaid-e-Azam's principles essential for uplifting country: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that today we should pledge to play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity by putting aside political and group differences and according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for achieving the goal of a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that today we should pledge to play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity by putting aside political and group differences and according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for achieving the goal of a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

In his message on the birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the country was facing challenges, and maintaining complete unity in our ranks and upholding the golden principles of the father of the nation is the need of the hour.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles of unity, organization, and trust provide the basis for making Pakistan a stable state, and the implementation of these principles was necessary.

"According to the vision of the father of the nation, we can only pay our respects by promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy in Pakistan," he said.

He said that the traditional enemy of Pakistan has started conspiracies to destabilize our homeland, but the entire nation was determined to thwart these conspiracies through unity and agreement.

The Chief Minister said that our forefathers got this country after a lot of sacrifices and the people of Balochistan would not let these sacrifices go in vain.

He said that the father of the nation had a special love for Balochistan and its people. After the establishment of Pakistan, it was his long-standing desire to join the states of Balochistan in Pakistan, for which he himself visited Balochistan and had successful meetings with the elites here. As a result, these states became a strong part of Pakistan according to their will and desire.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent the last days of his life in Ziarat, which was a manifestation of his closeness to Balochistan and its people.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In one of his congratulatory messages on Christmas, he said that on this day, which was celebrated in connection with the birth anniversary of Jesus, Muslims also join Christians to celebrate.

The Chief Minister said that the Christian community was using all its capabilities for the development its role was commendable.

He said that the government was ensuring the protection of the rights of all the minorities living in the province including the Christian community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Ziarat Gold Muslim Christian All Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terr ..

UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terrorism, arms proliferation

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of ..

Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of Quaid for progress, prosperit ..

51 seconds ago
 Only One-Third of Brexit Voters Believe They Made ..

Only One-Third of Brexit Voters Believe They Made Right Choice - Poll

53 seconds ago
 Stade Francais hammer 'shameful' Racing in Top 14 ..

Stade Francais hammer 'shameful' Racing in Top 14 Paris derby

54 seconds ago
 Rally taken out to celebrates Christmas

Rally taken out to celebrates Christmas

1 hour ago
 Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.