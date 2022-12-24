(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that today we should pledge to play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity by putting aside political and group differences and according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for achieving the goal of a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

In his message on the birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the country was facing challenges, and maintaining complete unity in our ranks and upholding the golden principles of the father of the nation is the need of the hour.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles of unity, organization, and trust provide the basis for making Pakistan a stable state, and the implementation of these principles was necessary.

"According to the vision of the father of the nation, we can only pay our respects by promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy in Pakistan," he said.

He said that the traditional enemy of Pakistan has started conspiracies to destabilize our homeland, but the entire nation was determined to thwart these conspiracies through unity and agreement.

The Chief Minister said that our forefathers got this country after a lot of sacrifices and the people of Balochistan would not let these sacrifices go in vain.

He said that the father of the nation had a special love for Balochistan and its people. After the establishment of Pakistan, it was his long-standing desire to join the states of Balochistan in Pakistan, for which he himself visited Balochistan and had successful meetings with the elites here. As a result, these states became a strong part of Pakistan according to their will and desire.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent the last days of his life in Ziarat, which was a manifestation of his closeness to Balochistan and its people.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In one of his congratulatory messages on Christmas, he said that on this day, which was celebrated in connection with the birth anniversary of Jesus, Muslims also join Christians to celebrate.

The Chief Minister said that the Christian community was using all its capabilities for the development its role was commendable.

He said that the government was ensuring the protection of the rights of all the minorities living in the province including the Christian community.