(@imziishan)

Member National Assembly (MNA) Munwara Munir Wednesday said the nation was taking breath in free air due to untiring efforts and dynamic leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Munwara Munir Wednesday said the nation was taking breath in free air due to untiring efforts and dynamic leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

In a massage on the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, she said guiding principles of the Quaid were faith, unity and discipline.

Paying tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Munawara Munir said the principles of Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah were part of our history and challenges faced by Pakistan could only be addressed by keeping unity in our ranks.

She maintained Quaid-e-Azam remained steadfast on the principles of discipline, freedom, democracy, rule of law and social justice. "Steps are being taken to make Pakistan a truly welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNA Munawara Munir said Quaid-e-Azam's principles were the guarantee of prosperity and development of country.