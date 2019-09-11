UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam's Principles Guarantee Prosperity, Development Of Country: Munawara Munir

Member National Assembly (MNA) Munwara Munir Wednesday said the nation was taking breath in free air due to untiring efforts and dynamic leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Munwara Munir Wednesday said the nation was taking breath in free air due to untiring efforts and dynamic leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a massage on the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, she said guiding principles of the Quaid were faith, unity and discipline.

Paying tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Munawara Munir said the principles of Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah were part of our history and challenges faced by Pakistan could only be addressed by keeping unity in our ranks.

She maintained Quaid-e-Azam remained steadfast on the principles of discipline, freedom, democracy, rule of law and social justice. "Steps are being taken to make Pakistan a truly welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNA Munawara Munir said Quaid-e-Azam's principles were the guarantee of prosperity and development of country.

