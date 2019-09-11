- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Quaid-e-Azam's principles guarantee prosperity, development of country: Munawara Munir
Quaid-e-Azam's Principles Guarantee Prosperity, Development Of Country: Munawara Munir
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:59 PM
Member National Assembly (MNA) Munwara Munir Wednesday said the nation was taking breath in free air due to untiring efforts and dynamic leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
In a massage on the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, she said guiding principles of the Quaid were faith, unity and discipline.
Paying tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Munawara Munir said the principles of Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah were part of our history and challenges faced by Pakistan could only be addressed by keeping unity in our ranks.
She maintained Quaid-e-Azam remained steadfast on the principles of discipline, freedom, democracy, rule of law and social justice. "Steps are being taken to make Pakistan a truly welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
MNA Munawara Munir said Quaid-e-Azam's principles were the guarantee of prosperity and development of country.