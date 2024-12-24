Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles, faith, unity and discipline are essential to deal with the challenges of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles, faith, unity and discipline are essential to deal with the challenges of the country.

In his message on the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, "it is important that we maintain complete unity in our ranks and consider the principles of the fathers of the nation as their motto and follow them".

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles of faith unity and discipline provide the basis for making Pakistan a stable state which need to implement these principles has never been greater than it is today.

While paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, "according to the vision of the father of the nation, we could only pay our respects by promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy in Pakistan".

The CM said that the enemy of Pakistan has started conspiracies to destabilize the country while the entire nation is determined to defeat these conspiracies through unity and consensus.

He said that the father of the nation had a special love for Balochistan and its people.

He said that after the establishment of Pakistan, it was his long-standing desire to join the states of Balochistan in Pakistan for which he came to Balochistan and had successful meetings with the nobles here. As a result of his meetings, these states became a strong part of Pakistan according to his will and desire, he said.

Bugti maintained that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent the last days of his life in the province which is a manifestation of his closeness to Balochistan and its people.

"We would play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity and achieve the goal of a stable democratic and prosperous Pakistan according to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.", he concluded.