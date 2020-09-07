(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's efforts of gaining independence for the Muslims of sub-continent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam.

Quaid-e-Azam struggled for a separate Muslim state Pakistan because he was well aware of the Hindu tactics to treat Muslims as third-grade people, said Pakistan Movement veteran Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry while talking to APP here on Monday.

Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam had dedicated his life to ensuring that the Muslims had their own state, adding that it was he who realized Allama Iqbal's idea of separate homeland. Quaid-e-Azam worked day and night for his mission of a separate homeland for the Muslims and he got success, he maintained.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a homeland for the Muslim nation. On many forums, Quaid-i-Azam convincingly presented the Ideology of Pakistan on the basis of Islamic way of life. He mentioned Jinnah's speech on 11th August, 1947, calling them milestones in terms of policy-making and stressing on their significance as guiding principles for Pakistan even today.

He said that in order to achieve the Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, we need to stand united.

He also spoke passionately about the personality of Quaid-e-Azam, both as a statesman-leader and a parliamentarian. He mentioned that the biggest trait of Quaid as a parliamentarian was his credibility which makes him an unprecedented example in international politics.

Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry urged to proactively study the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his determination and passion through which he inculcated hope in the people to create Pakistan. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline should be our guiding principles in countering the problems.

He said that the part and parcel of the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline was to respect the governmental offices.

The Pakistan movement veteran also spoke on various aspects of Jinnah'sstruggle to achieve Pakistan in the wake of great opposition by the HinduCongress and the British Indian Government, he added.