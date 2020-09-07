UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam's Struggle For Freedom Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Quaid-e-Azam's struggle for freedom remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's efforts of gaining independence for the Muslims of sub-continent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam.

Quaid-e-Azam struggled for a separate Muslim state Pakistan because he was well aware of the Hindu tactics to treat Muslims as third-grade people, said Pakistan Movement veteran Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry while talking to APP here on Monday.

Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam had dedicated his life to ensuring that the Muslims had their own state, adding that it was he who realized Allama Iqbal's idea of separate homeland. Quaid-e-Azam worked day and night for his mission of a separate homeland for the Muslims and he got success, he maintained.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a homeland for the Muslim nation. On many forums, Quaid-i-Azam convincingly presented the Ideology of Pakistan on the basis of Islamic way of life. He mentioned Jinnah's speech on 11th August, 1947, calling them milestones in terms of policy-making and stressing on their significance as guiding principles for Pakistan even today.

He said that in order to achieve the Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, we need to stand united.

He also spoke passionately about the personality of Quaid-e-Azam, both as a statesman-leader and a parliamentarian. He mentioned that the biggest trait of Quaid as a parliamentarian was his credibility which makes him an unprecedented example in international politics.

Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry urged to proactively study the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his determination and passion through which he inculcated hope in the people to create Pakistan. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline should be our guiding principles in countering the problems.

He said that the part and parcel of the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline was to respect the governmental offices.

The Pakistan movement veteran also spoke on various aspects of Jinnah'sstruggle to achieve Pakistan in the wake of great opposition by the HinduCongress and the British Indian Government, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence August Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

29 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

59 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

1 hour ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

1 hour ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.