Quaid-e-Azam's Vision, Leadership Key To Muslim Liberation, Says Governor Kundi
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.
He highlighted the immense contributions of Quaid-e-Azam, saying that it was through his leadership, vision and steadfast principles that the Muslims of the subcontinent gained their freedom.
Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that under Jinnah's inspiring leadership, the dream of an independent Muslim state, Pakistan, was transformed into reality.
He described Quaid-e-Azam's personality as embodying high moral values, adherence to the rule of law and a commitment to democratic principles.
Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the founding father's principles of "Unity, Faith and Discipline" continue to guide the nation towards progress and stability.
Reflecting on the sacrifices and relentless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, the Governor expressed that it is thanks to these contributions that the people of Pakistan today live in a free and independent homeland.
"Alhamdulillah, Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan has become an invincible Islamic nuclear power," Faisal Karim Kundi added.
He concluded by pledging to dedicate all efforts to making the vision of Quaid-e-Azam a reality, ensuring that Pakistan continues to prosper and thrive.
He prayed that Allah grants the nation the strength to follow Quaid-e-Azam's principles and lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
18 power thieves held43 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Police ensure foolproof security for Christmas celebrations53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood: Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
Sindh PA speaker extends greetings to Christian community on Christmas1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors Quaid-e-Azam' s legacy, urges national unity1 hour ago
-
APHC leadership pays glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam' s enduring legacy honored by PM AJK2 hours ago
-
Spokesperson urges motorists to exercise extreme caution in foggy conditions2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab calls for solidarity for stronger Pakistan12 hours ago