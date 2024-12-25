PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

He highlighted the immense contributions of Quaid-e-Azam, saying that it was through his leadership, vision and steadfast principles that the Muslims of the subcontinent gained their freedom.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that under Jinnah's inspiring leadership, the dream of an independent Muslim state, Pakistan, was transformed into reality.

He described Quaid-e-Azam's personality as embodying high moral values, adherence to the rule of law and a commitment to democratic principles.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the founding father's principles of "Unity, Faith and Discipline" continue to guide the nation towards progress and stability.

Reflecting on the sacrifices and relentless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, the Governor expressed that it is thanks to these contributions that the people of Pakistan today live in a free and independent homeland.

"Alhamdulillah, Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan has become an invincible Islamic nuclear power," Faisal Karim Kundi added.

He concluded by pledging to dedicate all efforts to making the vision of Quaid-e-Azam a reality, ensuring that Pakistan continues to prosper and thrive.

He prayed that Allah grants the nation the strength to follow Quaid-e-Azam's principles and lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.