Quaid-e-Kashmir Ch Ghulam Abbas remembered on his 54th death anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 18 (APP):People of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling on either side of the line of control and other parts of the world on Sunday observed the 54th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader, Quaid-e-Kashmir Raees-ul-Ahraar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas with due solemnity and reverence.

The anniversary was observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the pioneers of the Kashmir freedom movement to make the Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for freedom a complete success.

Although it was a weekly holiday, the AJK government had declared it a gazetted holiday across AJK to mark the death anniversary of the eminent Kashmiri leader of the freedom struggle and the first supreme head of the AJK government.

In Mirpur, a simple but elegant ceremony was held to mark the death anniversary of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Quran Khawani was held in various parts of AJK, IIOJK, and different parts of the country for the departed soul.

Special meetings were held at various places in AJK, including Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Bagh, Sudhanoti, and Rawalakot under the auspices of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference to pay tributes to the late leader for his remarkable services for the Kashmir freedom movement.

Major ceremony to observe the day was held at the mausoleum of late Ch Ghulam Abbas at Faizabad, Rawalpindi on Sunday morning. Former AJK Prime Minister and newly-elected President of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, and representatives of various social, political, and public organizations addressed the ceremony.

Speakers paid tributes to the departed leader for his lifetime meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.