Quaid-e-Kashmir Ch. Ghulam Abbas To Be Remembered On His 54th Death Anniversary On Dec. 18

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) Dec 16 (APP):Kashmiris will observe the 54th death anniversary of the pioneer and supreme head of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State government Quaid-e-Kashmir Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on Sunday Dec. 18, with renewed pledge to continue his mission till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian unlawful occupation.

Qur'an Khawani will be held in various parts of the AJK territory, occupied state and different parts of the country for the departed soul. Special meetings will be held at various places in Azad Kashmir including Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber Bagh, Sudhanoti and Rawalakot under the auspices of the AJK government. Various social, political and public sector organizations will pay glorious tributes to late distinguished Kashmiri leader for his remarkable services for the Kashmir freedom movement.

Despite of weekly holiday on that day, it would be the gazetted holiday across AJK to mark the death anniversary of the eminent Kashmiri leader of freedom struggle and the first supreme head of the AJK government.

The main event will be held at the Mazar of late Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas at Faizabad Rawalpindi with collaboration of Muslim Conference. A large number of people from different parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan will visit the Mazar and will offer Fateha for the departed soul besides offering special prayer for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

In the scheduled special gathering, the speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder leader of the Kashmir freedom movement coupled with renewal of the pledge and determination to follow his foot prints for the completion of his mission of the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the forced and illegal Indian tyrannical rule.

app/ahr

