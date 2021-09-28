Quaid-e-Millat tourney arrangements underway, to start from Oct 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) in association with Usman Basketball Club District Central is finalizing arrangements for paying homage to the first Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan by organizing Quaid-e-Millat basketball tournament, starting from October 16.

The committees had been formed to conduct the grand tournament, according to a press release.

Aspirant teams were asked to confirm their participation by October 10 to tournament secretary Zafar Iqbal while the draw for the tournament would be held on October 12 at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.