Quaid-i-Azam a role model for politicians: Majlis Quaid-i-Azam

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) is a role model for politicians of the country, especially for the youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) is a role model for politicians of the country, especially for the youth.

These words were expressed by Additional Secretary General Majlis Quaid-i-Azam while talking to APP at a Quran Khawani ceremony, organised by him at a local hotel here on Friday.

He said that it was Quaid's vision that a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent came into being.

He said that Quaid was an honest and true politician of the Subcontinent who was widely lauded by the intellectuals of the world.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, he said the Quaid set examples of honesty and hard work during his life.

"We need such leaders who can resolve issues of people today," he added.