Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Saturday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great thinker and politician, who believed in serving people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Saturday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great thinker and politician, who believed in serving people.

He was a sagacious and visionary leader, and under his able leadership, the workers Pakistan Movement sacrificed their lives for establishment of an independent Islamic state, he added.

The governor was addressing a prize-distribution ceremony, organised for the students, who had won the speech contests, held in connection with the Quaid-i-Azam Day observance here at Aiwan Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan. A large number of students participated in the speech competitions, organized by Idara-e-Nazriya Pakistan and Idara Tehreek-e-Pakistan, in collaboration with Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The governor said that the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam had become the means of creation of Pakistan and "today we are breathing in free atmosphere". He said, "Quaid-i-Azam was a great human being, from whose life we ??can learn a lot. He was a true human being and his opponents also testified to the fact. He was a fair and courageous man, who always believed in the rule of law."

Balighur Rahman said that establishment of a separate state for Muslims on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory was a right decision of our elders. Seeing the treatment of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and other parts of India today, we should thank Allah Almighty that we are free and residents of an independent country. Quaid-i-Azam wanted to make Pakistan a cradle of islam, he said and advised students, "We should stay away from elements which spread hatred and despair. MA Jinnah believed in constructive politics and we should follow in his footsteps.

" Idara Nazriya-e-Pakistan and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications deserve congratulations for organising elocution competitions among students, he added.

Idara Nazriya-e-Pakistan Senior Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said Pakistan had been blessed by Allah Almighty, and we should be proud to be Pakistanis. Jinnah was a great leader who defeated all conspiracies of the British and Hindus and brought us to Pakistan. "We were the fourth largest economy in Asia. God willing, the period of despair would end soon and we would once again be on the road to growth," he asserted.

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director General Arshad Munir said that holding such events was welcome and an effective means of spreading the vision of Quaid-i-Azam. He advised students to make the saying of Quaid-i-Azam "work, work and work" their motto and adopt the habit of studying. Quaid-i-Azam gave a message to students to pay full attention to the acquisition of knowledge.

Idara Nazriya-e-Pakistan Secretary Naheed Imran Gul said, "Our organisation is educating the new generation about the life and services of Quaid-i-Azam and his colleagues. Quaid-i-Azam used to urge students to value time, pay attention to education and lead a disciplined life."

Pakistan Movement Secretary Mohammad Saifullah Chaudhry called for keeping with such events throughout the year, from these events such rare gems come out which are in front of you today. During the ceremony, shields were distributed among the successful students and judges, and certificates were also distributed to students participating in the competitions.

APP/maa