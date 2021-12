Quaid-i-Azam created Pakistan against all odds & betrayals: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari on Saturday said, "Our Founder Leader Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan against all odds & betrayals"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari on Saturday said, "Our Founder Leader Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan against all odds & betrayals".

In a tweet , she said celebrating his birthday today. "Being true to his vision for Pakistan is the only way forward for us", she added.